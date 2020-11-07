Frant Roberts

Frank Frederick Sidney Roberts, 90 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away at Azria Health in Ashland Friday morning, November 6, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1929 in London, England to John “Jack” and Nelly (Squires) Roberts and grew up in London during WW II. Frank married the love of his life Moira Evans on March 31, 1956. He served his country in the British Royal Navy starting at age 16 for 11 years as the captain's personal steward during which he saw the world. Frank and his family immigrated to Beatrice in 1959. He worked for over 20 years at Dempster Industries as well as serving as a volunteer fireman for the Beatrice Fire Department. He had been an active member of the First Baptist Church in Beatrice before moving to Lincoln in 2015. He had been a past master of the Beatrice Lodge #26, AF & AM; past worthy patron of the Vesper Chapter #9, OES; past member of the Blue Valley Shrine Club and the Tri-Scats; past Assoc. of Bethel Guardian Jobs Daughters. He loved sailing, wood working, telling jokes and stories, and helping others.