Freddie & Ruth Drexler

Freddie Alfred Drexler was born December 10, 1922 to Alfred & Stefanie Drexler in Sternberg, Czechoslovakia. He died May 12, 2020 in Fairbury.

Ruth Dorothy Ann (Kiesow) Drexler was born April 15, 1929 to Rev. & Mrs. John (Anna Meyer) Kiesow at Tipton, KS. She died June 13, 2020 in Fairbury.

Memorial services for both Freddie & Ruth will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Countryside Church at Gladstone with Pastor Jeff Friesen officiating. Memorials will go to Zion Countryside Church. Masks are encouraged. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com