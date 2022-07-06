Frieda Bailey

Frieda I. Bailey

Frieda I. Bailey, age 97 years 3 months 10 days of Wymore died on July 4th at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. She was born in rural Filley to Frank and Maria (Paben) Andreesen. Frieda led a very active life, she was working as an extension agent in Keith County where she met her husband Neil. Frieda and Neil married on Oct. 26, 1958, at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and they farmed in the Grant area before moving to Wymore in 1965 to dairy farm. They were married for 53 years. Frieda was a teacher for 20+ years at Barneston and other rural area schools. She met numerous friends and was an active member of the Legion Auxiliary. Frieda was active at church and helped with quilting. She was strong in her faith.

Frieda is survived by her two sons, Hoy Bailey of Beatrice and Lynn Bailey of Wymore; three granddaughters, Heather Bailey and Jordyn Murrell (great-great-granddaughter), Hannah and Kyle Vergith of Lincoln and Hunter and Seth Houdersheldt of Shelby; sister-in-law, Dorothy Andreesen of Ord; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frieda is preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius “Neil” Bailey; son Dale Bailey; sister Marie Grabher; brothers, Tobias Andreeesen, Herman Andreesen, Reiner Andreesen and Frank Andreesen; and her parents.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8th, 2022 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 11th & L Streets, Wymore with Pastor Carl Kramer officiating. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the fellowship hall of the church. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home, 505 N. 9th St, Wymore, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7th with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Stroke Association and/or Our Savior's Cemetery. Sign Frieda's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.