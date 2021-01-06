Gail Francis Searcey, one of three sons of Russell and Rosella (Pacha) Searcey, was born May 20, 1949, in Barneston. Gail was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Barneston. He graduated from Barneston High School in 1967, where he was a standout athlete. Gail then went on to college at Midland University in Fremont, where he played both basketball and baseball. On May 31, 1969, Gail was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Connie Mae Leseberg, in Wymore. The couple would be blessed with two sons: Dustin and Chad. Gail and Connie lived in Hanover, KS and McCook, before settling in Auburn in 1977. Gail taught and coached at both Hanover and McCook before being hired as the middle school math teacher at Auburn Public Schools in 1977. During his teaching years, Gail also coached the junior high track team and freshman basketball team. Gail taught his entire life, retiring from Auburn Public Schools in 2008. Gail was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Auburn, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gail was an avid outdoorsman, and loved spending time hunting and fishing on the farm he grew up on in Barneston. Gail also stayed active playing many recreational sports. Gail played fast-pitch softball for Barneston and then for a town team in Talmage until his mid-50's. Gail loved coaching both his son's baseball teams when they were growing up, and he also restored several old cars through the years. Gail was a common face to see helping the Auburn Legion baseball team. For many years, he took care of the baseball field by mowing the grass and chalking the field before games. After Connie's passing in 2018, Gail's Parkinson's prevented him from living by himself so he became a resident of Longs Creek Assisted Living in Auburn. Due to a fractured hip and declining health, he was transferred to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, where he passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, having reached the age of 71 years, 7 months, and 8 days.