Gail Meyer

Gail Ann Meyer

Gail Ann Meyer, age 66 passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at The Cambridge Place in Marysville, KS. She was born on June 9, 1955 in Beatrice to Vernon and Betty (Kier) Meyer. Gail was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore. She enjoyed bargain shopping especially at garage sales and the Bargain Box in Beatrice. She loved animals, her stuffed animals and trips to Branson, MO.

Those left to mourn her passing are her mother, Betty Meyer of Wymore; brother, David Meyer of Wymore; aunt, Norma Kier; cousins, Roger (Deb) Kier, Jerry Kier, and Gail Kier; the children and grandchildren of Mike and Mildred Samuskewicz; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Vern; cousin, Ron Kier; grandparents, Bernard & Helen Kier; and uncles, Don Kier & Bernard Kier, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Loras Grell and Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Wymore. Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Wymore and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Sign Gail's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.