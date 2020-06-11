Galen A Plihal, age 76, of DeWitt, was born to Ralph and Lucille McGuire Plihal on October 30, 1943. He attended DeWitt Elementary School and then graduated from Beatrice High School in 1962. Galen graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture, followed by a Wildlife Biology degree from Arizona State University in 1968. He belonged to the Alph Gamma Rho fraternity. Since his marriage to Bev Plihal in 1970, he has farmed in the DeWitt area and belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church where he was council president several times. He won numerous awards in his agricultural field and water management. In high school, he received the R. Brown award for basketball, served as an officer of student council and set state records in track. Galen had a love of farming, family, and playing in many volleyball leagues. His greatest joy was being at the lake with his family, friends, and grandchildren on weekends. Galen was a humble and hard working man with a great sense of humor even when it was laughing at his own mistakes. His favorite song was "I Love This Life" by LoCash.