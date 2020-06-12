Galen Plihal
Galen A. Plihal

Graveside services will be held for family and friends at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. Family visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Tri County FFA, Trinity Lutheran Church, or DeWitt Senior Center. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

