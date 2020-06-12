Galen Plihal

Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Graveside services will be held for family and friends at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. Family visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Tri County FFA, Trinity Lutheran Church, or DeWitt Senior Center. Condolences to lincolnfh.com