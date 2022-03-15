Garland Duane Vanover
Garland “Wayne” Duane Vanover, 72 years of age, of Fairbury passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury. He was born on September 17, 1949 in Beatrice to Garland and Verla (Kinaman) Vanover. He served his country in the United States Army and then the United States Army Reserves. Garland married Kathy Schmidt and they later divorced. He then married Shirley Mayhew. He worked several jobs including painting houses, welding, as a mover for Vaughn's Moving and as a mechanic. Garland enjoyed helping friends out by being a mechanic/fixer upper, camping and fishing with Shirley and loving and caring for many pets. He also enjoyed playing the guitar.
Garland is survived by his son, Brian Vanover of Beatrice; one step-daughter; niece, Shelly Harvey of Indiana; and his min-pin dog, LadyBug. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Verla and Clarence Whitton; father, Garland Vanover; wife, Shirley Vanover; and sister, Yvonne Corey.
A celebration of life where the family will greet friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Veteran's Club, 701 Dorsey Street in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary and Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.