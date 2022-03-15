Garland Vanover

Garland “Wayne” Duane Vanover, 72 years of age, of Fairbury passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury. He was born on September 17, 1949 in Beatrice to Garland and Verla (Kinaman) Vanover. He served his country in the United States Army and then the United States Army Reserves. Garland married Kathy Schmidt and they later divorced. He then married Shirley Mayhew. He worked several jobs including painting houses, welding, as a mover for Vaughn's Moving and as a mechanic. Garland enjoyed helping friends out by being a mechanic/fixer upper, camping and fishing with Shirley and loving and caring for many pets. He also enjoyed playing the guitar.