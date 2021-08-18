Garold L. “Blake” Blaker

Funeral services will be held at American Lutheran Church of Filley on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Family prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m.. at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Filley Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Bitting-Norman #27 of Beatrice American Legion. Family request casual attire for the service. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to American Lutheran Church of Filley and the Filley Cemetery. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.