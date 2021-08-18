Garold L. "Blake" Blaker
Garold L. “Blake” Blaker, 68, of Beatrice, died Monday, August 16, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on April 2, 1953 at Beatrice to Francis and Evelyn (Barber) Blaker.
Funeral services will be held at American Lutheran Church of Filley on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Family prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m.. at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Filley Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Bitting-Norman #27 of Beatrice American Legion. Family request casual attire for the service. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to American Lutheran Church of Filley and the Filley Cemetery.