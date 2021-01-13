Garoldene Ann Pinkerton

Garoldene “Gari” Ann (Gormley) Pinkerton, 90, of rural Blue Springs passed away on January 11, 2021. Gari was born March 23, 1930 in Beatrice to Garold Arthur and Vera Adeline (Brown) Gormley. Gari graduated from Beatrice High School in 1948, having also spent time in Washington, Arkansas, California, and Colorado due to her father's military career. After marrying her high school sweetheart, George E. Pinkerton, on May 28, 1951 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Beatrice, she raised nine children and expertly managed a farming household for almost seven decades. Once her children were older, Gari pursued a college education and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in December of 1986. She began a career as a Probation Officer for the 1st District Court in Beatrice on October 13, 1987 until her retirement January 31, 2002. Gari was an exemplary hostess and enjoyed hosting dinner parties and bridge games for friends, along with countless family gatherings. In addition to her family and her career, she enjoyed traveling, needlework, crossword puzzles, and reading – collecting books by the hundreds. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice.