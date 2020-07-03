× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Burt Timmerman

Gary Burt Timmerman, 62, of Beatrice, loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 10, 1957 in Omaha to Roland “Red” and Joyce (Burtraw) Timmerman. He graduated from Papillion High School in 1975 and received his BS degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1979. Gary and his parents co-owned T & T Communications in Papillion for more than 25 years. He was known for his sense of humor, his infectious smile, his kind spirit, and his faith. He grew up in Papillion and enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, star gazing in nature with his girls, and hunting and fishing with his grandson and parents.

Survivors include two daughters, Lucy (Mike) Boden and Allison Timmerman; his grandson, Keegan Boden; parents, Red and Joyce Timmerman; fiancée, Mary Harelson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail (Blake) Butler and Fay (Steve) Traudt; his former spouse of 25 years, Jean; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, uncle, and cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Alexander Burt Timmerman.

A private memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Father Thomas Walsh officiating. Masks are preferred at the service. Cremation has taken place so there will be no viewing but a register book will be available for signatures on Sunday, July 5, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to ALS in the Heartland, 1320 South 119th Street, Omaha NE 68144. Gary's family wishes to thank the staff of Beatrice Community Hospital and BCH Hospice for his excellent care. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice are in charge of the arrangements.

