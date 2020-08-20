Gary Dale Wiemers
Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Officiating Chaplain Doug Delhay. Visitation on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City. A private family inurnment at a later date at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Peru, Nebraska. Memorials to family choice.
