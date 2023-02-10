Gary Davis Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary S. DavisJuly 2, 1941 – February 8, 2023 Tags Gary Davis Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Impact of pilot shortage on U.S. travel How a researcher's work on biopesticides is changing farming on the Ivory Coast How a researcher's work on biopesticides is changing farming on the Ivory Coast MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Putin approved missile supply that downed plane MH17 inquiry: 'Strong indications' Putin approved missile supply that downed plane Mexico: worry that Maya Train will destroy jungle Mexico: worry that Maya Train will destroy jungle