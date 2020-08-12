× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary H. Cohee

Gary H. Cohee passed away peacefully February 19th 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, WY. Gary was born in Scribner to Leonard and Helen Cohee. Gary graduated in Diller in 1957, He married Yvonne McDaniel in January 1961.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Yvonne, daughters Lynn Cohee of Casper, Kris Hedges of Phoenix, Kelly Wrasper of Phoenix, one sister Joyce Kisling of Greeley CO, 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held on July 10th with full military honors.

