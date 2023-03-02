Gary L. Hawkins, 59

Gary L. Hawkins, 59, of Beatrice passed away on February 27, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1963 at Beatrice and attended Beatrice Public Schools. For many years he did construction work in the area and then was a welder for Accuma Corporation. He enjoyed fishing, football, and NASCAR.

Survivors include many children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Viola (Dittmer) Hawkins and a brother, David Hawkins.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of Gary's life at a later date. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.