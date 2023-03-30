Gary Ideus, 75

Gary L. Ideus, 75, of Pickrell formerly of Filley passed away on March 28, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born on December 5, 1947 in Beatrice and graduated from Filley High School in 1966. He grew up and farmed all his life in the Filley area. Gary married Caroline Jurgens on December 7, 1969 at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. He is a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell where he served on numerous church committees and Fischer Post #367 of the Virginia American Legion. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching nature, especially at his pond with family and friends, checking his fields and visiting with neighbors and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events.

Survivors include his loving wife, Caroline; daughter, Laurie Leners of Beatrice; son, Craig (Jessica) Ideus of Filley; grandchildren, Kyle Leners and fiancée Heidi McClintock, Carley, Chelsea Leners, Graydon Day, Brogan, Bryleigh, McKenzleigh, and Chesleigh Ideus; great-grandson, Beau McClintock; brother, Robert (Linda) Ideus of Filley; sister, Connie (David) Spilker of DeWitt; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Wayne) Trauernicht of Beatrice, Ruth Buss of Sterling; brother-in-law, Arnold Baehr of Blue Springs; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Lenora Ehmen Ideus; parents-in-law, William and Elizabeth Jurgens; sister-in-law, Delores Baehr; brother-in-law, Richard Buss; and nephew, Dean Baehr.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and the family will greet relatives and friends from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Roger and Trudy Wattier in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.