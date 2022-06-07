Gary Knabe

Gary D. Knabe

Gary D. Knabe, 58, of Beatrice passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on March 26, 1964, in Beatrice to Ervin “Jeff” and Frances “Elaine” White Knabe. Gary lived in Odell until moving with his family to Beatrice in 1986. He moved to the Martin Luther Home/Mosaic in 1995. He attended ESU #5 in Beatrice. Gary worked for eight years in packaging in Crete where pallets and frames are made and was currently working at the workshop at Mosaic. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell. He enjoyed country music, shopping, going out to eat, attending the fair, and Nebraska football.

Survivors include his sister, Kay Shively of York; nephew, Sylvaughn (Trinity) Shively of Beatrice; niece, Stormy (Tyler) Smith of Washington, MO; great-nephews and nieces, Beckem Eggert, Sorayah Shively, Ezra Holder, Isla Smith and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Eric Spruth-Janssen officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Fox Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. The body will lie in state on Tuesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. A memorial has been established to the Mosaic in Beatrice with Fox Funeral Home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.