Gary Lee Niemeier, 73, of rural DeWitt passed away on December 26, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. He was born February 21, 1948, in Beatrice to Emil and Alma (Zulauf) Niemeier. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Plymouth. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1966 and later attended the Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture at Curtis. Gary was drafted into the US Army in January 1968. He was sent to Fort Lewis in Washington State. After completing basic training, he was transferred to Fort Gordon in Georgia to train in US Communications. He was assigned to the 97th Signal Battalion and was deployed to Mannheim Germany. He served there until his discharge in January 1970. He was very proud to receive a Quilt of Valor, in recognition of his service, on Veterans Day 2021. He returned to the family farm at rural DeWitt, where he engaged in farming and also worked for Wasserman Wood Products (Plymouth), Hoover Materials Handling (Beatrice), and American Tool (DeWitt). Gary enjoyed attending Husker Harvest Days, tending cattle with his brother Rich, several trips to sporting events as a fan of the Cornhuskers and Royals, keeping up with neighborhood current events, and driving the countryside. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt.