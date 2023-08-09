Gary Lee Paul

August 6, 1945 - August 7, 2023

Gary Lee Paul of Bellevue, formerly of Wymore, passed away at home early in the morning the day after his 78th birthday. Born on August 6, 1945, in Beatrice, Nebraska, Gary lived a fulfilling life marked by hard work, resilience, and an unyielding faith. His unwavering dedication to his family and his enduring faith in Christ were his guiding lights. He was a 1963 graduate of Lewiston High School and attended college at Peru State. Gary served his country in the United States Army Reserves for 6 years.

Gary was a lifelong resident of Nebraska, spending the majority of his years in Wymore and Bellevue. A true testament to his resourcefulness, Gary worked as a mechanic at Koon's Chevrolet, as a machinist at Beatrice Iron and Metal before working at Northern Natural Gas in multiple roles in the engine rooms and on the pipeline around southeast Nebraska. His industrious nature and work ethic led him to a promotion as a supervisor for the South Omaha plant in 1989. Outside of work, Gary enjoyed working with model trains, John Deere tractors, farm equipment, cars and could magically fix anything mechanical. He was a proud member of the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore.

Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; children Gary Paul, Jr. and wife Terrie of Papillion, Laurie Paul-Smith and husband Tony of Wamego, Kansas, Terry Paul and wife Deanna of Centennial, Colorado, and Loretta “Annie" Paul-Allen and husband Aaron of Bellevue; grandchildren, Chelsea (Bryce) Kennedy, Joshua Paul, Justin Paul, Mikaela (Lucas) Hinton, Dawson (Courtney) Beffa, Chayne (Tanya) Paul, Michael Paul, Mason Allen, Madison Allen and Maxson Allen; great grandchildren, Harrison, Caroline, Emersyn, and Markus; sister, Vivian (Bill) Branch; brother, Dave (Cyndi) Paul; a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Rudy and Ruth Paul; brothers, Kevin, Donald and Bill Paul; brother-in-law, Gail Fruehling; and sister-in-law, Denise Paul.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Westside Baptist Church in Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery with military honors being rendered by the United States Army and the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The family will greet friends at the church from 9:30 AM to the start of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewiston High School Ag Program with the funeral home in charge. We encourage friends and family to visit the memorial page at www.ghchapel.com, where you can share memories, upload photos, and view livestreams of Gary's services.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.