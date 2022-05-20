Gary Oxley

Gary Wayne Oxley, 78 of Lincoln, passed away May 18, 2022. Gary was born on January 29, 1944, in Wayne to Don and Marjorie (Lund) Oxley. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1961 and graduated from Wayne State College in Wayne in 1965 with a degree in education. He received his Master's and Specialist's Degrees from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Gary's first position in education began in 1965 as a math and physical education instructor at Creighton Public Schools where he also coached football, basketball and track. He then taught and coached in Louisville and later became a principal at Johnson-Brock. From there, Gary became superintendent at Nemaha Valley, DeWitt Tri County and Raymond Central. He was initiated in Phi Delta Kappa, the professional fraternity in education in 1973. He was named the State “Superintendent of the Year” in 2000 by NRCSA. The Nebraska Association of School Administrators awarded Gary the “Distinguished Service Award” in 1992, 1997, 1999 and 2002. At his retirement from education, the graduating class of 2003 presented him with a special plaque honoring him for his years of dedicated service to education. His entire career in education was spent in Nebraska schools. On August 16, 1964, Gary married Gloria Hattig. This marriage was blessed with three children: Douglas, and twins Mark and Melissa. Gary liked to hunt, fish, watch sports and play table tennis.