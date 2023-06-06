Gary R. Kuhn, 82

Gary R. Kuhn, 82, of Beatrice, died Saturday morning June 3, 2023 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on September 3, 1940 at Beatrice and attended Beatrice Public Schools. On October 13, 1966 he married Sonja Roberds. Gary owned and operated his construction business for many years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Tawnya Kuhn of Beatrice, Tina (Lonnie) Groathouse of DeWitt, Gary (Doris) Kuhn of Omaha, and Sonja Norman of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Suzette Roberds and Judi Fry; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lula (Sichley) Kuhn; his wife, Sonja Kuhn, who died on October 10, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Travis Panning officiating. Interment will be at the Pleasantview Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Closed casket visitation will be held on Tuesday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation of Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.