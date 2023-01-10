Gary Robertson

Gary Dean “Red” Robertson

Gary Dean “Red” Robertson, 66, of Beatrice, died at his home on January 6, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1956 at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. He worked for Bell's Enterprises, at the local elevator, Burlington Northern Railroad, and was a farm hand for many years. Gary was a member of the Beatrice Eagles Club and enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, bike riding, and Husker sports.

Survivors include one sister, Gail Ames of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Ron Hohensee of Wymore; niece and nephews, Jeremy (Shannon) Ames, Tammi (Jamie) Carstens, and Kent (Robbyn) Hohensee, all of Beatrice; his new puppy companion “Coop”; several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean “Knute” and Shirley (Rudder) Robertson; sister, Vicki Hohensee; brother-in-law, Mike Ames.

Per Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A register book will be available to sign on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society or Second Chance Pups. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.