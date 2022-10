Gary Stegemann, 78, passed away October 13, 2022 in Beatrice. He was born December 4, 1943 to Claude & Dora (Kujath) Stegemann in Fairbury.

Services will be Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. The family will greet friends Sunday from 4 – 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials will go to Hunter Safety Education. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com