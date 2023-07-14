Gary Vitosh, 77

Gary Dee "Buckshot" Vitosh, formerly of Odell, NE, born on January 28, 1946, in Odell, passed away on July 12, 2023, in Beatrice, NE.

Gary, a humble man of simple pleasures, lived in Gage County his whole life. He was a 1964 graduate of Odell High School. Gary was a dedicated farmer in the agriculture industry until being disabled in 1977. Gary served in the National Guard from 1966 to 1972. Gary had many hobbies, including fishing, hunting, bowling, and watching sports and old westerns. His nickname, Buckshot, was given to him in high school because of his basketball jersey number being “00.”

Gary is survived by his siblings: Walt Vitosh of Beatrice, Lorraine Bates of Bellevue, NE, and Arnold (Judy) Vitosh of Odell; brother-in-law, John Marshall of Gunnison, CO; and sisters-in-law: Carolyn Vitosh of Odell and Bernice Vitosh of Beatrice; nephews, nieces, cousins and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose (Bures) Vitosh; siblings: Maxine Marshall, Melvin (Lylah) Vitosh, Leroy Vitosh, twin brother, Larry Vitosh; brother-in-law, Lou Bates; and sister-in-law, Beverly Vitosh.

Funeral service will be held Monday, July 17, 2023, at 2:30 PM at the Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Odell with Rev. Greg Stuckwisch officiating. For those who cannot attend in person, a live stream of the service will be available at www.ghchapel.com. Friends and family are invited to attend a public visitation on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 12:00 - 8:00 PM at Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. A family prayer service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Monday at 2:15 PM. Burial will be held following the funeral service at the Odell Czech Cemetery with full military honors provided by Nebraska Army National Guard and the Odell American Legion.

A memorial has been established in Gary's memory to the Odell Fire and Rescue units with the funeral home in charge.

