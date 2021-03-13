Gary Zarybnicky, the son of Edward and Irene Zarybnicky, was born Jan. 24, 1939. Gary passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, at Los Robles Hospital, due to cardiac arrest and complications. Gary left many friends, and his smile will be missed. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1956 and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1960. He was in the Army Intelligence Corps, and while overseas in Europe he spent time around the Berlin wall. He obtained the rank of Lt. Col. and retired in 1995.