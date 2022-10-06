Gavin Beavers

Gavin Lee Beavers

Gavin Lee Beavers, age 23 died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Kissimmee, FL on September 27, 2022. He was born in Beatrice on August 15, 1999 to Gabriel Beavers and Holly Dayhuff. He was a 2018 graduate of Beatrice High School and attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln before moving to Kissimmee, FL to pursue his passion of motorcycles at the Motorcycle Mechanic Institute in Orlando. He worked for Nelson Tree Service and Trauernicht Tree Services in Beatrice and currently worked as a motorcycle mechanic and salesman at Harley Davidson in Orlando. His enjoyed motocross, stunt riding, and drawing. He loved adventure and lived his life without fear.

Those left to mourn his passing are his mother, Holly Creek (Bryce Kruse) of Blue Springs; father, Gabe Beavers; soulmate, Chelsea Knoop of Kissimmee, FL; siblings, Abby Beavers, Mason Creek and his father Jeff, Jaxy Beavers, and Shelby Steinberg; grandparents, Dave & Sondra Kellogg, Pam & Bob Lottman, Carla & Benny Lovell, and Berta Creek; aunts and uncles, Chelsea Rakes, Toby Rakes, Dawn Rakes, Jeremy Dayhuff, Melinda & Tony Boltz, Jake & Conny Creek, James & Staci Minkler, Tiffany & Jason Zvlonek, and Jake Beavers; great-grandmothers, Verna Williams and Barb Rowland; great-aunt, Sherry Kellogg; many cousins; his beloved dog, Sasha and reluctantly loved cat, Callie; his extended family at Orlando Harley Davidson, especially Frank and Christian; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Chris Beavers, Doug Rakes, and Wesley Creek; uncle, Justin Rakes; great-grandfather, Doug Rowland; and great-great-grandmother, Fern Kellogg.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at the church at 10:15 a.m. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service Saturday. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGuF3_N05LplCPy-wDENBkg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Harley Davidson or flannel attire is requested for the service. Sign Gavin's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.