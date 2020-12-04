Gayle E. Ebke, 83 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on September 13, 1937 in Beatrice to Alfred and Hilda (Grummert) Ebke. Gayle was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church near Jansen and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine. He graduated from Fairbury High School in 1955. Gayle married Marlene Meyer on September 30, 1956 in Plymouth. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1955 to 1962. Gayle farmed all of his life in the Plymouth and Harbine area. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine and enjoyed watching his kids sports and activities and coffee in Harbine.