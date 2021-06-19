Gena Jeffery

Gena (Halverstadt) Thies Jeffery, 98, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully in her home on June 16, 2021. She was born April 30, 1923, to Irby and Bertha (Chamberlin) Halverstadt in Hebron. Gena grew up in Tecumseh with her parents and two brothers, Don and Bob. After graduating from Tecumseh High School, Gena worked as a bookkeeper for JC Penney's. Gena was united in marriage to Francis Thies and while he was stationed in the military and living in Seattle, she was in charge of ordering all the supplies for the 13th Naval District. Francis passed away May 14, 1954. She later married Harold “Bud” Jeffery April 12, 1958. Bud passed away June 19, 1998. Gena enjoyed books, gardening, crocheting well over 100 afghans, was an excellent seamstress and made clothing for her children and grandchildren, teaching Sunday school, drinking hot tea no matter the weather, her beloved cat Bella, oil painting, collecting tea cups from an early age and sitting 3 feet from the big screen tv watching Husker football and volleyball, the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. Most of all, Gena loved attending her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's events.