Gene Barnes

Gene G. Barnes

Gene G. Barnes, 80 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Friday night, January 7, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1941 near Tecumseh to Oliver and Clara (Mueller) Barnes. Gene graduated from Lewiston High School in 1959. He moved to Beatrice from Texas in 2020. Gene was an avid member of AA, and enjoyed reading, watching sports (especially Football), going for walks, and watching the news.

Survivors include his sister Kay McCarter and brother Francis Barnes, both from Beatrice; grandson Brett (Rachel) Barnes of Texas; stepdaughter Connie (Dale) Marr of Beatrice; step granddaughter Melissa (Robert) Mott of Plattsmouth; and several nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; children Kevin and Dawn Barnes; and close friend Roxanna McCormick.

Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. Sign Gene's online guest book at www.ghchchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.