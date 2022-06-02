Gene Patrick Hart of Burchard passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born August 5, 1940 in Pawnee City to Ruben Emery Hart and Mary Ellen (Byrne) Hart.

