Gene Raymond Griffeth, 73

Gene Raymond Griffeth, 73 years of age, formerly of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Millard. He was born on Thursday, August 25, 1949 in Beatrice to Lewis and Vernice (Diekmann) Griffeth. Gene graduated from Beatrice High School in 1967 and attended Fairbury Junior College. He worked at Brown's Shoe Fit for 7 years and owned Cobbler Shop Shoe Store before taking over Griffeth Painters. He was a member of the Beatrice Sertoma Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles #531 and a past member of the Beatrice Country Club. Gene enjoyed playing softball, golfing, hunting and socializing of all kinds.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Dr. Angie Fisher and husband Jason of Omaha; grandchildren, Molly and Riley Jenkin, Aden and Ava Fisher; brothers, Gary Griffeth of Lincoln, Jody Griffeth of Goodyear, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jared Griffeth; and brother, Ricky Griffeth.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, August 11, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Community Food Pantry in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.