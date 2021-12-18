Gene Schlake

Gene Schlake, 72 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at the Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln on December 15, 2021. He was born on May 22, 1949 in Beatrice to William and Tady (Frerichs) Schlake and graduated from Adams High School in 1967. He had been in the Nebraska Army National Guard. He had been involved in the family farm for over 25 years and had been a lead pilot car driver. He had been one of the original founders of Beatrice Hoops and was a former member of Christ Lutheran Church, R. Pickrell. Gene is a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He enjoyed attending Husker football games with his son, spending time with his grandkids, playing cards, and traveling with work.

Survivors include his daughter Tonia (Adrian) Katschke of Sheridan, WY and their children Austin, Delaney, Keira and Mia; son TJ (Erin) Schlake of Omaha and their children Reagan & Camden; former wife Marcia (Koch) Schlake of Omaha; sisters Karen Buhr of Pickrell and Myrna (Raymond) Johnsen of Beatrice; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Leonard Buhr; and nephew Bruce Buhr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Interment in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery near Pickrell. The body will lie in state on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 2-4:00 p.m., and in state at the church one hour preceding the service. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Gene's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.