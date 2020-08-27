Geneva Parde, 91, of Adams died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Adams. She was born on August 11, 1929 at rural Pickrell and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. Geneva attended District 57 country school, and Pickrell and Adams High School. On February 7, 1947, she married Wilfred Parde at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and they lived and farmed in the Adams area until moving into town in 2012. For 14 years, she worked part-time at Brandeis in Lincoln and for 30 years was the tour director at Geneva Parde Tours traveling to all but three states. She was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, former member of the church choir, Women of the ELCA, taught VBS, Sunday School, and Confirmation classes, and helped start Jr. Lutherans. Geneva served on the Central District Executive Board and Blue Valley Conference of the American Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Sunshine Gals Extension Club.