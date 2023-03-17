Genevieve G. Long

Genevieve G. Long of Newburgh, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023 at home with family.

“Gen” was born in Pickrell Nebraska on December 27, 1931 to Clifford C. Winkle and Ethleen Yarnall Winkle, one of 11 children.

After graduating from Beatrice High School in 1949, Genevieve served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954 earning the rank of Staff Sergeant,. She settled in Newburgh, New York where she met her future husband, also an Airman assigned to Stewart Airfield.

She was predeceased by Reed M. Long after 41 years of marriage. Survivors include two brothers, Melvin Winkle and Dennis Winkle, both of Pickrell, Ne. and her children Cassandra (Candy) Gabel, Reed C. (Chip), Timothy, and Dale Long

She also is survived by her nine grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, and one 5th generation Great Great Grandson.

She was also predeceased by her sisters Lois Dragoo and Carol Hester, as well as brothers Roland, Lyle, Elden, Harvey, Jerome, and Keith Winkle.

She enjoyed travel, family gatherings at the house, visits to Nebraska, as well as the friendships from bingo and local clubs. She kept her adventurous spirit through her later years including skydiving for her 80th birthday and participating as an honored veteran by the Hudson Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in the spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hudson Valley Honor Flight, ATTN: Donations P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586