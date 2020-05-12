× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Colburn Firmanik

George Colburn Firmanik, 68, of Pawnee City passed away at Premier Estates of Pawnee City on April 24, 2020. He was born February 6, 1952 at Stockton, CA.

He was the loving father of Jennie Firmanik, James White, Sr. and George Firmanik, Jr. He was also the loving grandfather of Howard McBurnett, Terina White, James White, Jr. and Alyssa White and was the great-grandfather to ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lois Zugg Firmanik.

At George's request there will be no services. There will be no viewing. www.foxfuneralhome.net These arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

To send flowers to the family of George Firmanik , please visit Tribute Store.