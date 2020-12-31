George F. Pavlik
George F. Pavlik, 96, of Beatrice, formerly of Odell, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on April 20, 1924 at a farm near Wymore to Frank L. and Vlasta Grossman Pavlik. He graduated from Odell high school in 1941. On July 31, 1948, he married Dorothy Beran, to this union three children were born, Dennis, Frank, and Barbara. He served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946. George worked as a mechanic at a Ford Dealership and then opened his own shop where he spent 15 years working for his friends and neighbors as the go-to guy for excellent service on their vehicles. George's last job was working for the BSDC hospital as the maintenance man, a job he really enjoyed. George was a life member of the Odell Legion Post #231 with 75 years of continuous membership. He was also a member of the Geddes Thober Post #1077 Beatrice VFW.
Survivors include his son, Frank (Jean) Pavlik of North Platte; daughter, Barbara (Jeff) Fisher of Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Vlasta (Grossman) Pavlik; his wife, Dorothy, who died on July 22, 2008; son, Dennis in 1954.
Private Memorial graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Odell Czech Cemetery of Odell. Military rites will be conducted by the Armstrong-Wassermann Post #231 of the Odell American Legion. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the charity of donor's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.