George F. Pavlik, 96, of Beatrice, formerly of Odell, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on April 20, 1924 at a farm near Wymore to Frank L. and Vlasta Grossman Pavlik. He graduated from Odell high school in 1941. On July 31, 1948, he married Dorothy Beran, to this union three children were born, Dennis, Frank, and Barbara. He served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946. George worked as a mechanic at a Ford Dealership and then opened his own shop where he spent 15 years working for his friends and neighbors as the go-to guy for excellent service on their vehicles. George's last job was working for the BSDC hospital as the maintenance man, a job he really enjoyed. George was a life member of the Odell Legion Post #231 with 75 years of continuous membership. He was also a member of the Geddes Thober Post #1077 Beatrice VFW.