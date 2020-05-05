George Gallisath

George F. Gallisath, 93 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Wymore, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center Sunday morning, May 3, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1927 at Cortland to George G. and Anna (Rambow) Gallisath. George spent most of his life in Wymore and graduated from Wymore High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country from February 1945 until honorably discharged due to health problems in December 1945. He had worked in several grocery stores starting at the age of 15. George married Dorothy Chapman on December 17, 1950 at the Wymore Church of Christ. He worked in the grocery store business for 50 years and after retirement had worked at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore for 14 years. He was a member of the Wymore Church of Christ and served many years as a Deacon, Building Fund treasurer for 40 years, and Transportation treasurer. He also had been a member of the church board and the Christian Builders Sunday School Class. George had been a 60-year member of the Wymore American Legion Post #25; former member of Amvets Post #15 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531; former member of Wymore Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Gage Community Pride Group. George enjoyed visiting with family and friends; attending sales and auctions; collecting antiques; gardening and fishing; playing cards; bus tours; and attending community coffees.