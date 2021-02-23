George Rupprecht

George Fredrich Rupprecht, 90 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Odell passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Beatrice. He was born on September 6, 1930 in Beatrice to Frank and Emma (Gunther) Rupprecht. George attended elementary school at the Maschmeier Country School House, then graduated from Beatrice Jr. High School, May 29, 1946. After school, George was needed on the family farm so he left school to work full-time with his family. He married Norma Jean Copeland on May 4, 1952 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell. To this union two children were born, Gary Dean and Karen Kay. In April 1966, George attended further education in electric welding at Beatrice. He lived and farmed in the Odell area all his life. George also worked at Dempster MFG in Beatrice and ran the road maintainer for many years for Paddock and Glenwood Townships. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell. George and his wife, Norma enjoyed square dancing and playing cards with family and friends. He collected toy tractors and could tinker in his shop for hours. He welded in his shop and enjoyed everyone's company. He always had a joke or 2 maybe 3 to share and kept his wallet full of funny newspaper clippings to share with friends.