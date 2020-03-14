George W. Weirs

George W. Weirs, 83 of Beatrice, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Beatrice Health and Rehab Center. He was born April 14, 1936 in rural Gage County, Nebraska. George was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pickrell.

Survivors include son, Mark Weirs of Blue Springs; daughter, Becky Adams and husband Brian of Beatrice; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Philo and Henrietta (Menninga) Weirs; and grandson Logan.

Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Pickrell with Pastor Lila Bottolfsen officiating. A guestbook is available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. A memorial is established to the Pickrell United Methodist Church with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

