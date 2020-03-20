George Weirs

Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Pickrell with Pastor Lila Bottolfsen officiating. A guestbook is available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. A memorial is established to the Pickrell United Methodist Church with the mortuary in charge. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.