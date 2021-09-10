George William Lambert

George William Lambert, 77 years of age, formerly of Burchard passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Gateway Vista Senior Living in Lincoln. He was born on June 4, 1944 in Humboldt to William and Thelma “Bernice” (Johnson) Lambert. George married Sharon Wehrbein and to this union were born three children, Brenda, Brian and Amy. They later divorced. He served his country in the Nebraska Army National Guard for over 22 years. George worked as a mechanic for over 40 years for the Nebraska Department of Roads. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pawnee City, AMVETS, VFW and heavily involved with the Burchard Village Board and the Avenue of Flags. George enjoyed NASCAR and NFL football.

George is survived by his children, Brenda Flood and husband Brian of Firth, Brian Lambert and wife Kerri of Lincoln, Amy Woolford and husband Robert of Dickinson, TX; grandchildren, Brennan Flood, Kaylie Flood, Claire Flood and fiancé Orion Parks, Conner Flood, Mason Woolford, Ainslee Lambert, Greyson Lambert; sisters, Maggie Behrends and husband Rich of Dawson, Thelma Hayes and husband Keith of Falls City; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Lambert; and niece, Lisa Lambert.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pawnee City with Pastor Tim Llewellyn officiating. Inurnment with full military honors from the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Pawnee City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Avenue of Flags in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.