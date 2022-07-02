Gerald Bauer

Gerald Keith Bauer

Gerald Keith Bauer, 62, of Beatrice, formally of Chester passed away May 20, 2022. He was born on September 21, 1959, in Hebron to Dale and Pauline Bauer. Gerald's passion in life was his love of older cars, motorcycles, and restoring cars for car shows. He was always looking for his next project to restore. Gerald shared his passion of cars with his nephew, Matt, and together they enjoyed traveling and taking long road trips.

Gerald is survived by his brothers, Lavern (Selma) Bauer and Eugene Bauer; nephew, Matthew (Rebecca) Bauer and their sons, Zackery, Logan and Jaxson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Bauer and Bonnie Bauer; nieces, Sarah, Andy; nephew, Johnny. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Duane Bauer and Gaylon Bauer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Chester with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Motorcycles are welcomed and encouraged at the celebration. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. You are invited to a luncheon at the Chester Auditorium following the services. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.