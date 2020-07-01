Gerald Clifford Smith
View Comments

Gerald Clifford Smith

{{featured_button_text}}

Gerald Clifford Smith

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m.., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Harman-

Wright Mortuary with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Military graveside services will follow in the Humboldt Cemetery, Humboldt, Neb. A memorial is established to Centenary United Methodist Church with the mortuary in charge. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..

To send flowers to the family of Gerald Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News