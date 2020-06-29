× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald Clifford Smith, 93, Beatrice, NE, passed away at Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Beatrice Health and Rehab Center. He was born May 14, 1927 in Marinette, WWI to George and Myrtle (Arseth) Smith. Gerald graduated from school in Marinette, WI in 1945, and entered the US Army after graduation. He married Alta Schaeffer July 15, 1967 in Hebron, NE, they moved in 1970 to Abilene, KS & Beattie, KS, moving to Beatrice in 1988. Gerald was a member of the American Legion in Beattie, KS, the VFW club, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. He worked 28 years as an Agent and Telegrapher for the Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 1988.

Survivors include children, Robert Gresham and wife Linda of Falls City, NE, Sharon Boatman and husband John of Beatrice, Janice Kenley of Beatrice, Carmen Jensen and husband Jeff of Decatur, Alabama, and Kevin Smith and wife Stephanie of Beatrice; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife Alta; parents; great-granddaughter, Payton R. Richards; and sister, Beverly Rattke; brother, George Smith; and sister-in-law, Wanell Church and husband Carl.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Harman-

Wright Mortuary with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Military graveside services will follow in the Humboldt Cemetery, Humboldt, NE. A memorial is established to Centenary United Methodist Church with the mortuary in charge. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

Service information Harman-Wright Mortuary

623 Elk Street

623 Elk Street

Beatrice, Nebraska 68310

623 Elk Street

Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel (BEATRICE)

623 Elk Street

Beatrice, Nebraska 68310 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.