Gerald Clifford Smith
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m.., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Harman-
Wright Mortuary with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Military graveside services will follow in the Humboldt Cemetery, Humboldt, Neb. A memorial is established to Centenary United Methodist Church with the mortuary in charge. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..
To send flowers to the family of Gerald Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.