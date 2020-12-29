Gerald D. Stover
Gerald D. Stover, 86 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on May 7, 1934 at Liberty to Rollin and Emma (Schultz) Stover. Gerald graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952. He married Donna Wiens on July 27, 1956 in Lincoln. He drove for 10 years transporting fuel for Richling-Darling, spent 33 years as a manager/dispatcher for Wheeler Transport and after retirement, drove 10 years for Prince of the Road. Gerald was a current member of Beatrice Mennonite Church and a former member of the Eagles Aerie #531 in Beatrice. He enjoyed working in his garage, fixing cars, camping, traveling, attending his granddaughters sporting events and spending time with his family.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Rick Stover and significant other Shari Smith of Barryton, MI; daughter, Cathy Jo Blaha and husband Greg of Wilber; grandchildren, Kyle Rhoden, Crystal Rhoden and significant other Doug Nielsen, Samantha Pasch and husband Jesse, Logan Stover, Alyssa Martinez and husband Eduardo, Ashley Blaha, Jacob Blaha; great-grandchildren, Blake, Austin, Gavyn, Adrieyn, Everly; sister, Marjorie Delp of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Donna Stover of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rondene Rhoden; granddaughter, Teresa Stover; great-grandson, Zakary Rhoden; brothers, Robert Stover and wife Violet, Charles Stover; sister, Marian Alfrey and husband David; sister-in-law, Sharon Brown and husband Harold; and brothers-in-law, Lyle Wiens, Robert Wiens and wife Barbara and Jimmie Delp.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Beatrice Mennonite Church in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor officiating. The service will also be recorded and posted to the church's Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Masks and social distancing required at all events. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Mennonite Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.