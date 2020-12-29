Gerald D. Stover, 86 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on May 7, 1934 at Liberty to Rollin and Emma (Schultz) Stover. Gerald graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952. He married Donna Wiens on July 27, 1956 in Lincoln. He drove for 10 years transporting fuel for Richling-Darling, spent 33 years as a manager/dispatcher for Wheeler Transport and after retirement, drove 10 years for Prince of the Road. Gerald was a current member of Beatrice Mennonite Church and a former member of the Eagles Aerie #531 in Beatrice. He enjoyed working in his garage, fixing cars, camping, traveling, attending his granddaughters sporting events and spending time with his family.