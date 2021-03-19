Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Littell
Jerry Littell, 82, of Columbia, Mo. passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. A funeral service will be 3 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 2-3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jerry Littell Scholarship Fund, 7238 S. Highway 163, Columbia, MO 65203.
