Gerald “Jerry” Wayne Littell

Jerry was born September 17, 1938 in Beatrice the son of Lebert and Dorothy Clark Littell. In 1956, he graduated from Beatrice High School, and joined the Marine Corps shortly thereafter. He served with the Marines in the South Pacific, earning acclaim for his marksmanship. On the 20th of August 1961, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Neb., he married his love, Shirley Ann Hahn. Jerry believed in the power of education, having earned his bachelor's degree from Peru State Teachers College, a master's from Kearney State in Nebraska, and an Education Specialist Degree from CMSU in Warrensburg, Mo. He worked his early career as a Superintendent for small and rural schools in Nebraska and Missouri. He found his second career selling insurance for United Life Insurance and enjoyed traveling near and far with his success in this industry. Jerry passionately shared his wisdom and experience with family, friends, and colleagues and never really retired.