Gerald Meyer

PLEASE NOTE UPDATED SERVICE DETAILS: Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Joseph Faulkner, Celebrant. A Scriptural Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic School of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.