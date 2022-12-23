Gerald Meyer

Gerald “Jerry” Meyer

Gerald “Jerry” Meyer, 88, of Beatrice, passed away December 21, 2022 at the Tabitha Hospice Center, in Lincoln. His family was at his side. Jerry was born on May 5, 1934 in Beatrice and attended St. Joseph Catholic High School in Beatrice, graduating in 1951. He served in the United States Army from April 15, 1954 to January 17, 1956 and was stationed in Japan. He married Patricia Rae Leath on August 3, 1963 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jerry farmed west of Beatrice for many years and spent his later years running Bluestem Herb Farm. Retirement was never a concept for Jerry as he continued to live west of Beatrice, pursuing hobbies and personal interests. These included maintaining a large garden, selling his products at Farmers Markets in Lincoln, developing hot sauces, and playing the Native American flutes he made by hand. He also enjoyed traveling in his later years, visiting his sons and their families. Jerry was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Pat” Meyer of Beatrice; sons, Tim Meyer of Charlotte, NC, Eric (Regina) Meyer of San Diego, CA, Gregory (Barbara) Meyer of San Diego, CA, Anthony (Angie) Meyer of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Austin Meyer, Toby Hinkle, Alexander Meyer, Evan Meyer, Julie Meyer, Alexandra Ray, Harrison Meyer, James Meyer, Kasey Meyer, Ethan Meyer, Kooper Meyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ella Meyer, brothers, Harold and Larry Meyer, sisters Caroline Etherton and Donna Pacha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Joseph Faulkner, Celebrant. A Scriptural Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic School of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.